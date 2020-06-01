Sara May Reineke

Sara May Reineke, age 87 of Monticello, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at CenterCare Health Center in Monticello. Her husband Donald preceded her in death. Survived by children Palma “Polly” (Todd) Whittier, Charlotte “Tudy” (Jim) Lien, Timothy (Katherine), Debbie (Tim) Payton, Ronald (Laurie), Charles (Leesha); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918

