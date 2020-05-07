Sandra “Sandy” Maria Hawkinson, age 67, of Elk River died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home after a five-month battle with cancer. Her husband, Dean, daughter, Kara, and son, Brent, were at her side. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Sandra was born April 25, 1953 to Gerry and Edi (Elliott) Lies. She grew up in South Haven and graduated from Annandale High School with the Class of 1971. In 1974, she earned her RN nursing degree from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and St Cloud State. On September 20, 1974, Sandy was united in marriage to Dean Hawkinson at St. Anne’s in Kimball. During their early years of marriage, they lived on a Naval Facility in the British West Indies, and later in Argentia, Newfoundland, while Dean completed his military service with the U.S. Navy Seabees. After returning to Minnesota, they resided in Buffalo, Lake City and Monticello, before moving to Elk River in 2000. Sandy’s nursing career included working at hospitals in Buffalo, Rochester and Monticello, and as a school nurse for the Monticello School District. She retired from nursing in 2015. After retirement, she enjoyed doing volunteer work at Living Word Christian Center in Brooklyn Park. Sandy was very active in her church and had a deep faith in God. She was the ultimate caregiver and very devoted to her family. She loved spending time boating on the lake, riding on the back of the motorcycle with Dean, and just hanging out on the patio with friends and family. Sandy will be sadly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. Sandy is survived by her husband, Dean; daughter, Kara (Cory) Schuster and grandson, Caden of Tea, SD; son, Brent Hawkinson and grandsons, Clark and Oliver of Maple Lake; sisters, Sharon (Art) Meier of Roseville, and Sheila (Dan) Scrabeck of Rochester. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerry and Edi Lies. Psalm 91:4 He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and protection. Obituary and Guestbook online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
