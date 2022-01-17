Ruth Marion Trostad Dibley, age 99, died peacefully at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, January 13, 2022.
She was born April 19, 1922 near Aneta, ND. She was the youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband of 71 years, Bert Dibley.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Lorna), Terry (Barb Berg), Patricia Ruppel (Kurt), and Douglas (Jenny Ann); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Ruth attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in Fargo, ND and became an RN. Her last 6 months of nursing school, February to August 1945, were spent at an army hospital about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City, UT. She graduated in August 1945 just as the war ended. Ruth worked in a number of hospitals and nursing homes until her retirement in 1982.
Ruth was active in her churches, singing in church choirs for many years. She was also active in square dancing and clogging, Sweet Adelines, and Sons of Norway. She was an avid fan of MN Twins baseball for the last 15 years. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a very realistic way of looking at everything. When her children were faced with something daunting, her famous expression was "It will be a good experience for you."
A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church in Monticello in the spring.
