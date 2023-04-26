Ruth Ellen Donais

Ruth, age 92 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born in Monticello on November 4, 1930 to Willie and Viola (Ammel) Schneider.

Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Monticello High School. Ruth had a generous heart and did a lot of volunteer work in her community. She was a faithful member of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River and enjoyed working as their secretary for 10 years.

