Ruth Ann Atkinson went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. Ruth was born on October 25th, 1956, in Little Falls, MN to James and Isabelle (Schindler) Atkinson. Ruth graduated from St. Francis High School and went on to earn a degree in Speech Pathology from St. Cloud State University. She worked as a Speech Clinician and Special Education teacher in the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose school district for 34 years before retiring in 2015. During her tenure, she continued to further her education earning the equivalent of a master’s degree. She touched the lives of countless children as she taught them the fundamental skills of spoken communication. In a way, she helped them to find their voices. Ruth was a long-time member of The Church of St. Henry in Monticello and was active in her parish for many years. She enjoyed traveling, particularly with her family, visiting Washington D.C., Niagara Falls, California, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, and Wyoming (among other places). Ruth was a sports enthusiast. She rooted unfailingly for the Vikings and the Twins--no matter the season outcome. She was also an avid golfer. In her down-time, Ruth was a movie buff. She particularly appreciated comedies. Most of all, Ruth was a much beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Ruth was exceptionally close with her three siblings. She traveled often with her sister, Mary. She also spent a great deal of time with her nieces and nephews and regularly attended their special events. Ruth served as godmother to one of her nieces. Ruth will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her independent spirit, her sense of community, her dedication to her students, and her devotion to her church and her family. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Isabelle Atkinson. She is survived by her sister Mary Lastovich (Matthew Werness) of Baxter, MN, her brothers, Robert (Margaret) Atkinson of Massillon, OH and Daniel (Andrea) Atkinson of Effie, MN, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be held at The Church of St. Henry in Monticello on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow. Burial and graveside prayer will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls at 3:30 p.m.. Please send condolences to Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel in Monticello.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.