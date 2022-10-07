Russell G. Menth

Russ, age 57, of Leonard, TX (formerly of Monticello, MN) left us too early on October 5, 2022, while travelling to visit family and friends in Monticello.
Amazing father. Amazing Man. Trusted Friend. He loved anything with 4 legs or 2 wheels, most prominently horses and motorcycles. A Jack-of-all-Trades, his pick-up read "All Things Repaired." He'd give you the shirt off his back, even passing on the gift of life through organ donation.
He is preceded in death by his father, Emmett.
Russ is survived by his significant other, Jan Halter; mother, Myrna; children, Kristin Menth and Jeremy (Sacha) Menth; their mother, Judy Baker; grandchildren, Charlotte, James and Theodore; siblings, Jackie (Frank) Holmes, Peter (Mitzi) Menth, and Kevin (Julie) Menth; inspirational lifelong friends, John and Diane Bruns and family; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service at 2:00 PM with visitation starting at Noon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello.
