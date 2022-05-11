Russell Edmirel Ernst

On May 7, 2022, Russ jumped on his John Deere tractor and made his way to heaven to join God.
Russ was born in Monticello, MN to Edmirel and Luella (Winters) Ernst.
Russ was a jack of all trades, including a master at truck driving, a genius at mechanics, and loved his John Deeres. Most of his work career was spent in the trucking industry with a small portion of his life in the foundry.
Russ is survived by his spouse Sandra Ernst of Big Lake; children Kimberly (Christopher) Jones of Becker, MN, Keith Ernst of Elk River, MN, Timothy (Karen) Ernst of Becker, MN, Terry (Vikki) Ernst of Brainerd, MN; stepsons Joseph (Angela) Wabs of Bloomington, MN, Thomas (Samantha) Wabs of St. Michael, MN; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as his sister Elaine (Ernst) Biegert of Monticello, MN and his brother Earl (Sue) of Elizabeth, CO.
He is preceded in death by his father Edmirel Ernst and his mother Luella (Winters) Ernst.
Russ was a loving, giving spirit. Even in his passing, Russ continues to help others by participating in the UMN medical school anatomy bequest program, which supports high quality education for future health professionals and continued advancements in medical care through research.
A celebration of life is planned at the Monticello American Legion on Sunday, June 5th, 1:00 - 5:00.
