Rosemary Habisch, age 94 of Anoka, formerly of Big Lake and Monticello, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony; daughters Marge Mason and Maryann Nelson; twin sister Ruth Segler. Rosemary is survived by her children Teresa (Donald) Miller of Sevierville, TN, Lisa Zirkle of Dayton, Judy Palm of Wisconsin; and many grand and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful woman and very caring mother who was loved by everyone. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 440 Lake Street North in Big Lake.
