Rose Stegner died in Monticello, MN on March 13, 2020 at age 93. Rose was the daughter of Marie and August Lemke. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Meeker County, MN, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Virgil Stegner, and they raised their four children in Richfield, MN. She is survived by her children Patti Marie, Donna Jeanne, Lee Shirley (spouse Joel Nissen) and John Scott. Rose enjoyed gardening in the early evening hours of summer when the light was soft and gentle. Rose’s service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 and limited to those invited, per Covid-19 guidelines. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsochapel.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.