Rose Irene (Nokk) Knowlton

Rose Knowlton, 86, formerly of Big Lake, MN, passed away peacefully at home in Sun City, AZ on December 10, 2020. She was born January 7, 1934 in Elk River, MN to Anna (Flori) and Peter Nokk. Rose was married on August 4, 1951 to her beloved husband, Robert Kendrick Knowlton, who preceded her in death. Rose and Robert worked together for several years at the Big Lake bank. They raised four daughters, Vicki Michaelis, Rebecca Knowlton, Roberta Knowlton and Virginia Knowlton Marcus, who survive her, along with sons-in-law Paul Michaelis and Michael Marcus; grandchildren Seymour Mitchell and Allison Fluth, their spouses Michelle Mitchell and Andrew Fluth; and great-grandchildren Mikara and Cameron Mitchell. Rose’s interests included traveling, reading, sporting and arts events, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family, including her nine siblings who predeceased her. Rose was a leader in the Big Lake Catholic Church community for many years. Due to COVID, an abbreviated, private service celebrated her life beginning at 11 a.m. on December 18, 2020, streamed virtually from Mary of the Visitation Church, 440 Lake St. N., Big Lake, MN. Please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity in Rose’s memory in lieu of flowers. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
