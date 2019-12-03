Ron Lundholm, age 81, of Monticello passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Lundholm; sister, Mary Ellen. Ron is survived by his wife, Valerie; daughters, Shelly Marcill and Jeanette Johnson; four step-children, Clifford, Todd, LeAnn and Kim Houle; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; other family and friends. Memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
Ronald Lundholm
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Lundholm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.