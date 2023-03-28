Ronald E. Hoglund

Ron Hoglund, lifelong resident of the Monticello area, transitioned peacefully from this world on March 18, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, after gracefully enduring Alzheimer's disease for several years.
Ron was born at the family home near Hasty on March 25, 1941, to Bernice (Dahlgren) and Vernon Hoglund. He attended Lilypond and Carter country schools through 8th grade, when he transferred to Monticello High School, where he graduated in 1959. Ron participated in football and wrestling and many other school activities. He then worked in the twin city area until he volunteered for military service in the U.S. Army. He served 2 years, with the majority of that time spent in Bamberg, Germany. Upon discharge, he returned to the Monticello area and eventually married. Two children, Heather and Grant, were born to that marriage, which ended in divorce. In 1981, he met the love of his life, Kate, and they have been married for over 40 years.
Over the years, Ron farmed, owned Hogie's Grocery Store in Silver Creek, and was a sales representative for Hoglund Bus Company among other endeavors, and then owned and operated the American Family Insurance Agency in Monticello for more than 25 years. After his retirement in 2000, he became involved in land development, which had been an interest of his for many years. He developed the Hoglund Hills property first and then was one of 4 partners in the Bridgeview development, both of which are across the Mississippi River from Monticello. In addition, he and his brother Dean Hoglund partnered in building the Annandale Storage Condos.
Ron always loved his hometown Monticello area. He became a leader in the community and was very actively involved in doing whatever he could to promote Monticello. He was one of the founders of the Monticello Lions Club, was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, was a long-time member of the Industrial Development Committee and an active member of the American Legion, participating as a member of the Legion Honor Guard for several years. When help was needed with anything in the community, Ron was always one of the first to volunteer his help. He received many accolades for his volunteerism and love and pride in his community, including being named Monticello's Citizen of the Year in 2001.
Ron is survived by his loving and proud wife, Kate (Brausen) of Big Lake, daughter Heather (Janis) and their two children Trevor and Connor of Simi Valley, California, son Grant (Jennie) and their two children Evan and Norah of St. Paul, his brother Dean (Bonnie) of Annandale, his sister Connie (Jerry James) of Deer River, and sister-in-law Vickie (Gary) of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved brother Gary.
Even though Ron was a kind, honest, generous and respected man, he was also a very modest man. He truly believed that everyone is created equal and should be treated with respect. He never felt that he was better than anyone else and that is how he lived his life. Ron's reputation for joke telling and story telling is well known. It is certainly a part of his legacy. He loved getting people to laugh and he accomplished that time after time.
We bid a loving farewell to Ron, who had an ever-present smile on his face and set an example of how to be a truly "good guy." He had a long and fulfilling life and, through his example, touched the lives of many others. He will be missed, but the memories will sustain us.
No services will be held. There will be a memorial gathering in early summer in Monticello. Condolences may be sent to Ron's family at P.O Box 67, Monticello, MN.
Ron's family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of St. Cloud VA's BRU Unit and 51-1 West Unit for their loving care of Ron. They were extraordinary and will never be forgotten.
