Ronald E. Hoglund

Ron Hoglund, lifelong resident of the Monticello area, transitioned peacefully from this world on March 18, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, after gracefully enduring Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Ron was born at the family home near Hasty on March 25, 1941, to Bernice (Dahlgren) and Vernon Hoglund. He attended Lilypond and Carter country schools through 8th grade, when he transferred to Monticello High School, where he graduated in 1959. Ron participated in football and wrestling and many other school activities. He then worked in the twin city area until he volunteered for military service in the U.S. Army. He served 2 years, with the majority of that time spent in Bamberg, Germany. Upon discharge, he returned to the Monticello area and eventually married. Two children, Heather and Grant, were born to that marriage, which ended in divorce. In 1981, he met the love of his life, Kate, and they have been married for over 40 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.