Roger Henry Rehkamp, age 87, of Cloquet, MN (formerly of Monticello, MN) died on Monday, February 6, 2023 at CMH in Cloquet.
He was born on March 13, 1935, to Al and Frances (Wehlage) Rehkamp in Melrose, MN. Roger graduated with the Melrose High School class of 1953, and from Saint Cloud State University in 1957, with a degree in Education. He also served in the National Guard and was active in the Lions Club. Roger spent most of his career teaching Social Studies at Monticello High School, where he also coached football. Roger was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello for over 50 years.
Roger married Joan Kidder of Little Falls, MN on July 2, 1960. They were blessed with two adopted children, Mike and Catherine (Loeb).
Roger was preceded in death by his son, Michael in 2008; parents; brother, Don "Swede" (Marion); and sister, Darlene (Don) Brever.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Catherine (Brett) Loeb; sister-in-law, Carole (Arlen) Solie; and four Loeb-family grandchildren, Lauren (Evan) Robert, Christian, Addison, and Erin Cate.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of Saint Henry in Monticello, MN, followed with a luncheon in the church social hall. Inurnment will be at the Church of Saint Henry Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet, MN.
