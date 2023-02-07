Roger Henry Rehkamp

Roger Henry Rehkamp, age 87, of Cloquet, MN (formerly of Monticello, MN) died on Monday, February 6, 2023 at CMH in Cloquet.

He was born on March 13, 1935, to Al and Frances (Wehlage) Rehkamp in Melrose, MN. Roger graduated with the Melrose High School class of 1953, and from Saint Cloud State University in 1957, with a degree in Education. He also served in the National Guard and was active in the Lions Club. Roger spent most of his career teaching Social Studies at Monticello High School, where he also coached football. Roger was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello for over 50 years.

