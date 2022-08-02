Robert "Rob" Edgar Barthel

Rob, age 57 of Zimmerman, passed away on July 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Justine LeeAnne Barthel, mother Beatrice L. Barthel, and brother Dana G. Barthel.
Rob is survived by his wife Jeraldine "Jeri" Barthel; children Robert "Robby" (Shayna) Barthel, Jr., Tiffany (Cullen) Hall, Curt (Jenni) Maksymchuk, Ronnie Maksymchuk, and Jessica (Brian) Dahl; 21 grandchildren; father Gerald "Jerry" E. Barthel; siblings Jeanne Swanson, Mike (Jovel) Barthel, and Brad Barthel; and fur babies: two dogs Charlie and Rosie and two cats Agnus and Fluffy.
Rob had an extreme love for cars, car shows, and car cruises with best friends Joel and Audry, son Curt and daughter-in-law Jenni. He found joy in anything involving the grandkids, from just hanging around or riding four wheelers, camping, and especially the special camping trips with the grandkids. He liked watching football (arguing football) with his grandson or going to cheer him on at his football games.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3PM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway St., Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com. A celebration of life will follow immediately from 3-9PM at the Ellison Park Log Shelter, 913 East River St., Monticello, MN 55362.
