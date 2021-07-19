Robert Yarco, 89, passed away on July 12, 2021 at his home in Monticello, MN with his family by his side. Robert was born on November 3, 1931 in Dutch Creek, WY to Susan and Paul Yarco. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; brothers, Paul and Edward; son-in-law, Wayne Dehkes. Robert is survived by his children, Rosemary Dehkes of Pine City, MN, Debra (Gene) Jestus of Blue Springs, MO and William (Elizabeth) Yarco of Monticello, MN; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Memorial service at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello with visitation one hour prior to service. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.