Robert "Bob" Charles Jackson

Robert Charles Jackson, age 79 of Monticello, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Deonne “Dee”; sons Todd (Danielle Perez) of New York, NY, Scott (Katie) of Plymouth; grandchildren Hannah, Tyler and Jennetta; sister Gail (Michael) Green of Vista, CA. Bob graduated from the University of Maine and worked in the pulp and paper industry as a Plant Manager and Sales Representative. He loved his family, pets, reading and doing puzzles. Bob was a real handyman and could fix almost anything. He also was a member of the Mermettes Exercise Group of Monticello. A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918
