Rita M. Brouillard (nee Lanser)

Rita, age 93, formerly of Monticello, MN passed away on Feb. 12, 2023.
Preceded in death by husband Jean Brouillard, grandson James Schuette, and daughter Ann Ruth Dahlheimer.
Rita is survived by son David (Silvia); daughters Joan (Lee) Schuette and Barbara "Bobbi"; sister Betty LaFong; grandchildren Robert, Jennie, Stephanie, Shae, Amanda, James, Emma, Elizabeth, Dinah, and Sarah; nine great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Dean Dahlheimer.
Rita enjoyed dancing, fishing, and playing "Granny Poker."
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11AM on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the Church of Saint Henry, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello, MN. Interment following at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, Big Lake, MN. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.