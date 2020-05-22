Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams

Richard “Rick” “Remo” Thomas Williams, 61, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, with his two children by his side. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Williams of Clanton, AL. Rick is survived by his mother, Christine Wilson Williams of Clanton, AL; brother David (Tommie) Williams; brother Jeff (Diane) Williams; nieces and nephews; two children, Marshall (Kasson, MN) and Mandie Williams (Cook, MN); two grandchildren, Tessa Luebke (Becker, MN) and Isabella Williams (Cook, MN); and former wife of 25 years, Sheryl Williams (Angora, MN). Rick was born in Valdosta, GA on February 19, 1959 to Ralph and Christine Williams. Ralph was in USAF. Their family eventually settled in Clanton, AL, where many of his mother’s and father’s siblings lived. Rick grew up surrounded by many relatives and friends. In February 1983, Rick married Sheryl Monsrud (from Minnesota) and moved to Minnesota where they started their family. Rick was often influenced by his Uncle Benny Sims to pursue a career in law enforcement. In Hibbing, MN, Rick completed his peace officer training and licensure. In 1987, Rick was hired for the Wright County Sheriff’s Department in Buffalo, MN as a Deputy Sheriff. Over the course of his career, he served mostly on county patrol, but also as a bailiff, a DARE officer, and on Wright County’s emergency rescue team. Rick will be remembered as an easy-going, kind-hearted guy who loved to make people laugh. He played football in high school. And somehow became a die-hard Vikings fan. He loved music, singing karaoke, cooking meals, baking cookies, and time with family and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Washburn-Mcreavy Swanson Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services in Minneapolis, MN. His children honored his wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
