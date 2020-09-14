Richard Tirevold passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home with family by his side. Richard was born November 23, 1935, to Byron and Minnie (Griese) Tirevold in Emmet County, Iowa. As a young boy, the family moved to western Minnesota to farm. On January 16, 1965, Richard was joined in marriage with Marilyn (Rung), his wife of 53 years. They lived in the Monticello area most of their married life and raised their family there. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved to spend time with his family. His grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He enjoyed attending many of their activities. Richard’s hobbies included gardening, growing a variety of apple trees, hunting, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and his favorite, watching the Minnesota Twins. He is survived by children Lisa (Rick) VanBeck, Tracy (Gary) Braatz, Chad (Kim) Tirevold, Amy (Eric) Lovegren and Bruce Campbell; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Viola (Don) Olson; brothers Lyle (Mae) Tirevold and Dennis Tirevold; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Arlene Suckow, an infant sister and infant brother and sister-in-law Delores Tirevold. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.kidneyfund.org or CentraCare Home Hospice.
