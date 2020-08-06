Richard Nels Hansen Richard Nels Hansen, age 76 of Monticello, passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Richard was born on July 11, 1944 in Wright County, Minnesota to Arthur and Myrtle (Papke) Hansen. Richard married Anita Verschuur on October 26, 1963. Together they had one son, Craig. On August 12, 1968 Richard married Terry Lent. They had three children, Darren, Alexx and Adam. On September 19, 2015 Richard and Brenda (Cone) Julien were united in marriage. A lifelong resident of Monticello, Richard and Brenda enjoyed spending time on Lake Mille Lacs and most recently Fort Myers, FL. He enjoyed the outdoors, softball, fishing and attending his grandchildren’s events. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle; wives, Anita and Terry and brothers, Steven and Robert. Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda; stepmother Evelyn Hansen; sons, Craig, Darren (Lynn), Alexx (Jackie), Adam (Mariann), Kyle, Clay (Rachel); grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Paige, Brooke, Hallie, Julia, Addison and Ryde; his parents-in-law, Russell and Donna Cone; his sisters, Linda, Kathleen and Kahla and brother Keith. Further survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Private family service Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello 763-295-2918 www.petersongrimsmochapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.