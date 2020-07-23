Richard “Dick” Martie, of Monticello, MN, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Dick is survived by his wife, Sally (Sarah Gahr); his children, Richard (Rick), Lisa (partner Margo), Jill (husband Rollie), and Jan (husband Rick); his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Russel and Gene Martie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Martie. Dick and Sally met at Monticello High School in 1953, and married in 1958. Dick was a member of the Air Force and was stationed in Topeka, KS for three years before returning to Monticello to raise a family. A member of the Monticello City Council and Planning Commission and a reserve police officer, Dick served on many committees and was engaged in the betterment of the town as it grew from a village to the city it is today. Dick also worked many jobs: American Hospital Supply, manager of Monticello’s Ben Franklin, JME Redi-Mix cement company, and most recently as a friendly face at the local Home Depot store and usher at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel. Dick was a devoted husband and man of many hobbies and skills. His hobbies ranged from classic cars, to motorcycle trips, owning a riverboat, riding in any airborne craft at every opportunity, listening to country music, and caring for his yard, pets and horses. Dick and Sally enjoyed traveling and taking day trips in their sports car, as well as being near friends and family. Dick was also a problem-solver and gifted handyman who often took on difficult and odd jobs at work and around the house. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Services at a later date. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel .com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.