Rhonda Dee Robberstad Age 58, of Monticello Passed away at Home November 7th, 2020 Preceded in death by Parents Wilbur & Marylou McDonald Brother In-law John Johnson Survived by Husband Bill Sons: Dustin (Ashley) Hoefs Jacob Robberstad Joseph Robberstad Siblings Sandra Johnson Steve (Kathy) McDonald Grandchildren: Lane,Brenna,and Gianna Hoefs And many special relatives and friends. Celebration of Life December 12th, 2020 10:30am Bridgeview Church 20500 County Rd 11 Big Lake Mn 55309 Visitation 1 hour prior to service
