Rev. William Blaine Arant Jr., age 73 of Big Lake, passed away peacefully into the presence of his Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a long battle with his health. He is survived by wife Becky; sons T. Nathan (Angie) of Coon Rapids, Matthew (Jenny) of Big Lake; grandchildren Samuel, Evelyn, Henry, George, Joy, Dottie. Bill joyfully served as a Pastor in the Christian Missionary Alliance for nearly 50 years, beginning and ending at Riverside Church in Big Lake. Bill’s passion was leading people to Jesus. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, October 21 at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 9 a.m., at Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14 NW, Big Lake. Live streaming available on www.myrc.online.church. Bill loved food and people, so desserts and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Abba Pregnancy Resource Center.
