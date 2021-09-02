Rebecca "Becky" Arant

Parkinson’sBecky Arant, age 73 of Big Lake, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She is survived by her sons T. Nathan (Angie) of Coon Rapids, Matthew (Jenny) of Big Lake; grandchildren Samuel, Evelyn, Henry, George, Joy, Dottie; siblings, Timothy (Mary), Thomas and Nathan (Susan); other family and friends. Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William Arant. Becky surrendered her life to Jesus Christ at the age of 5. For the rest of her life, she devoted herself to living for Jesus and the proclamation of His word. Over 50 years she was a joyful pastor’s wife, serving with Bill Arant. She also became a Licensed Practical Nurse after attending St. Paul Bible College. She faithfully served in home health care for decades. Her favorite life saying was “Live for Jesus, that’s what matters!” Memorial Service will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 3PM, with visitation starting at 2PM at Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14 NW in Big Lake. Live streaming available on www.myrc.online.church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Abba Pregnancy Resource Center. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
