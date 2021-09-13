Raymond “Tom” Thomas Dickey, age 73 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Tom was born on May 8, 1948, in Newnan, Georgia, to Raymond and Margaret (Dewberry) Dickey. Tom was a 1966 graduate of Worthington High School in Worthington, Minnesota. He was drafted for the Vietnam War in 1969. He was honorably, medically discharged out of boot camp due to a sports injury, but always showed respect for those who served and shared memories of his time in boot camp. He built a career in the trucking industry, driving truck over the road for many years. At one point, he started his own trucking company and eventually rounded out his career as an inbound dispatcher and terminal manager at various trucking companies in the Twin Cities. A famous saying often spoke by Tom was, “I’ve driven more miles backwards than you have forwards,” which is a fond memory shared by all who knew him. He also often said, “I know the Twin Cities like the back of my hand,” and could give directions to anyone at any time around the metro. Everyone who knew Tom enjoyed his sense of humor and his joking personality. He liked to be sarcastic and give everyone a playful hard time, including nurses who cared for him in his final days. One of his favorite things to do was spend time up north camping and fishing at the seasonal campground where the family had a camper and pontoon. He also enjoyed deer hunting, grilling and smoking meat, indulging in a great home-cooked meal, watching the Minnesota Vikings (Vi-Queens as he called them), and spending as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren. He took pride in his family and worked hard his entire life to “provide for them a life that he never had” as he often shared with his kids. He will be dearly missed and was an amazing dad and papa. Tom was strong-minded and that strength shined through until his final days. As his health declined, he didn’t give up the fight easily. He passed that strength to his children, as well as a strong work ethic. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Margaret, two brothers Buck and Tony Reeves, two sisters June and Pamela Dickey, and great-nephew Jeremiah Reeves. He is survived by his children, Tanya (Brad) Brettin of Otsego, MN and Travis (Kylie Brown) Dickey of Monticello, MN; four granddaughters, Kadence, Lilah, Lola and Baby Brettin (due October 6th); and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home, 250 Broadway, Monticello, MN. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, with a service to follow at 7pm. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.