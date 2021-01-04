Randy J. Hansen

Randy Hansen, age 58, of Big Lake, MN passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 3, 2021 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda; daughter, Stephanie; other family members that have passed before him. Randy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angela; his son and spittin’ image, Chad; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Collin, Natalie, Logan and Rylan; father, Dean; sisters, Ronda, Michele and Lisa; other extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Randy’s life for invited guests will be streamed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A link to access the service can be found below Randy’s obituary on the funeral home website. Interment Big Lake Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
