Rachel Roberta Pillar, 84, of Monticello, MN passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on December 9, 2020. Rachel was born in Washington, Iowa to Roy and Mildred Crossett on November 29, 1936. Rachel was gracious, sweet and always smiling. Fishing was one of her favorite past times. She loved to play bingo and cards with family and many friends. She will be sadly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim, and sister Jo. Rachel was a very loving mother. She is survived by: Kelly Ciernia (Joe) of Big Lake, Tom Hutchinson (Jenny) of Mpls, Sue Hutchinson (Kyle) of Monticello, Jim Hutchinson (Jen) of New Market; brother-in-law (Eury Henderson); her beloved grandchildren: Zachary Roca, Huck Hutchinson (Katherine), Allison and Mason Ciernia, Carson Hutchinson; her dear friend Frenchy and beloved grand dog Maggie. There will be a private memorial with family. Please send any condolences to: Sue Hutchinson 4736 Eagle Ridge Lane Monticello, MN 55362
