Phyllis Christine Lee, age 100 of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at CentraCare Health Center in Monticello. Phyllis was born on January 30, 1919 to Leroy and Amelia Streeter in Westbrook, Minnesota. She grew up during the depression years, so she held a job early in life. During high school she worked as a clerk in a grocery store as well as in a ladies’ ready-to-wear store. She also gave piano lessons. After graduating from high school she worked as a bookkeeper for the Farmers Elevator Company in her home town. In 1945, she married Herbert Lee when he returned from his service in the Army in World War II. Phyllis and Herbert had two daughters, Marcelyn of Big Lake and Laurel (Ken Levinson) of Edina, Minnesota. Phyllis gave piano lessons for many years and worked for the Sherburne County Rural Telephone Company for many years. She enjoyed socializing and spending time with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was serving as a church pianist and organist from the time she was 14 years old. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m., at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello. Burial will be at Big Lake Cemetery.
