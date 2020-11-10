Phyllis Charlotte Ruff, age 96 of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born June 10, 1924, the daughter of William and Amelia (Peterson) Winters. On June 27, 1942, Phyllis Winters and Harold Ruff were united in marriage. The two were blessed with three children: Gail, Ronald and Randy. Phyllis enjoyed her careers candling eggs at Johnson Egg Factory in Monticello, as a bookkeeper with Ruff Auto Parts, and as a nursing assistant at the Buffalo Hospital. She was a hard worker who was kind with a somewhat feisty attitude. She enjoyed her bowling league, traveling with friends, going to casinos, morning coffee with friends, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monticello. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ruff; parents, William and Amelia Winters; sisters, Gen Lusti, Ruth Cox, Alice Hamlett, Luella Ernst; and brothers, Arnold Winters, George Winters. Phyllis is survived by her children, Gayle (the late Chuck) Stumpf, Ronald Ruff, Randy Ruff; grandchildren, Kevin (Luella) Stumpf, Brian (Deb) Stumpf, Kelli (Terry) Stenglein, Richard (Laurel) Ruff, Shawn (Ann) Ruff, Minta Ruff, Courtney (Mike) Wrona, Wendy Ruff (Nick), Brandon Ruff, Tanya Ruff; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at CentraCare in Monticello for the love and care they gave to Phyllis over the last 10 years. So many individuals were kind and compassionate to her. Our family greatly appreciates everything! A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at a later date. The Peterson Chapel Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
