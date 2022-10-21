Philip A. Smith

Philip Andrew Smith, age 77, of Monticello and formerly of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on October 17, 2022, due to chronic respiratory issues.
Phil was born on October 29, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN to Vernon and Marie (Ricklick) Smith. On September 27, 1968, he married Mary Lois Mather. He was a long-term employee of Ron-Vik Inc. His interests included collectible cars, dancing, hunting, and fishing. He also valued his time spent with family and friends.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, William and Lois Mather.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; brothers Gregory Smith (Barbara) of Big Lake, Stephen Smith of Elk River; sister-in-law Barbara Pass (Robert) of Circle Pines; nieces and nephews Lisa Marie Smith (Paul), Gregory Allen Smith (Jenny Leigh), Anastasia Becker (David), Lucy Murray (Jon), Jennifer Smith (Leo), Amy Smith (Bart), Christine Schwartz (John), Shannon Sylvester (Darwin), Jason Pass (Cindy); 16 grandnieces and nephews; 3 great-grandnephews, with a 4th due in December.
Funeral service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave NE, Monticello, followed by a luncheon at the church. Private interment at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery in Osseo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to True Friends-Camp Courage or the charitable organization of donor's choice.
