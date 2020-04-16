Paul Walter Nix of Buffalo, MN, formerly of Rockford, MN and Murdo, SD, passed away on Saturday March 28th in his home surrounded by his family at the age of 80. Paul was born in Pierre, SD to Vivian and Walter Nix on September 28th, 1939. Paul is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Brost-Nix; his children, Tim, Steve (Marcia), and Valerie Brownlee (Robert); his five grandchildren, Naomi, Colette, Trenton, Sawyer, and Bailey; his brother Richard Nix (June) of Murdo, SD; and his extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister (Arlue Thomas). Service information is pending. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.