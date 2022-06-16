With heavy hearts we announce the loss of a kindhearted and loving soul, Patrick Anthony White, as he peacefully went to join his loving wife, Mary in Heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
He was born on March 3, 1954 to Wesley and Sally White. He lived in Minnesota most of his life, settling down in Big Lake, MN.
Pat was a dedicated and hard worker in his many roles at Red & White Cab Company and as a dispatcher for Transit Team where he ultimately retired in 2021. It was truly a family affair as he worked side-by-side with both of his brothers most of his life.
Pat's wife Mary was his greatest love. They were inseparable and devoted to each other.
Pat enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Rarely missed a Twins or Vikings game. And of course, one of his greatest passions was to hit the road on his Harley with the sun on his face and the wind in his beard.
Preceded in death by parents Wesley and Sally White, brother Barry White and niece Michelle Poons.
Survived by sons Patrick White (Alycia), Mike Bonkowske (Kris), Charles Bonkowske (Melanie); brother Martin White; sisters Lisa White, Tina Holm; grandchildren Michael (Catie), Sierra (Kyle), Joey, Lexi, Wesley, Aden, Serenity, Trinity; great grandchildren Michael, Monet, Hadley, Macie and many loving nieces and nephews.
Pat was a man of quiet integrity and goodness. He battled cancer with stoic dignity and selflessness. His presence will be missed by so many who knew and loved him.
Celebration of Pat's Life Monday, June 27th at 11:00 am, Zion Lutheran Church, 5972 70th Ave., Princeton, MN 55371. Luncheon to follow.
