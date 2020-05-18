Patricia Ruth Youngs (nee Truax) died at her Monticello home on May 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old. Pat was born on April 18, 1942 to Tom and Bernice Truax in Rockford, IL. She was the oldest of seven siblings. After graduating from high school in Virginia, MN, she attended the University of Minnesota where she met her husband, William Youngs. Bill and Pat were married on September 14, 1963. They moved to the Monticello area where they raised their five children. Pat loved science fiction and science; she collected agates and rocks throughout her life. She had a love for all things antique and had a booth at Annie’s Attic for many years. Pat enjoyed all flowers and had many beautiful gardens. In her later years, she made and maintained many friendships online, often times playing Words With Friends and chatting in her online communities. She was known to anyone who visited as “grandma Pat.” Above all, she cherished her grandkids. She loved spending time with them, discussing music, books, and TV shows. They were the light of her life. Pat is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Bill (Sue) Youngs, Ben (Sara) Youngs, Nate Youngs, Noah (Christine) Youngs, and Margaret (Dustin) Brown; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey, Amber, Isaac, Israel, Issiah, Holden, Quinton, Miles, Linus, Greta; two great-grandchildren, Mikko and Pavel; her siblings and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to circumstances of the Covid virus, no memorial service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, we encourage contributions to a charitable organization. Pat’s favorite were any supporting educational scholarships, Habitat for Humanity, Human Society or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
