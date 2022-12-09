Patricia "Patty" Jean Miller

Patricia "Patty" Hanson Miller of Maple Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 22, 2022. She was born January 8, 1953 to Richard and Margaret Hanson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Michael Hanson.
Patty is survived by her husband Richard; brothers James (Cheryl), David (Terry) and George; children Steven (Tara) Johnson, Michael Johnson, Kathryne (Clayton) Francis, Robert (Amy) Miller and Rose Miller; grandchildren Amanda (Eric), Domonic (Alexis), Emma, Ethan, Jackson, Ellen and Garrett; great-grandchildren Parker, Abel, Levi and Elijah.
Patty was talented in many ways. Her passions included art, cooking, gardening, and playing pool. Her greatest love was her family. She will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.