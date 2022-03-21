Patricia "Pat" Weinholzer Hasslen

On March 15, 2022, the world lost a force of nature--small and feisty was Pat. She was a class act full of adventure, laughter and love for her family and friends.
Patricia Jean (Weinholzer) Hasslen was born in St. Paul, MN on January 4, 1942 to Joseph and Veryl Weinholzer. She graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1960. Her love of travel and adventure started soon after when she moved to California. Her California adventures didn't last long as she moved back to Minnesota where she married John and they raised their five children. Pat's love of travel could not be calmed; early on it was summers in Wisconsin, boat trips in Tennessee and winters in Florida. The adventures grew to Pat and John traveling the world with friends but always keeping a home base in Minnesota to be close to her family, friends and to be part of the family business, EPG Companies, Inc.
Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, John S. Hasslen III; her children, Joseph (fiancé Darci) Hasslen, Timothy (Kristi) Hasslen, Mandy (David) Hasslen-Gartner and Melissa (Tamer) Selim; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles (Carol) Weinholzer; nieces and nephews; many dear friends and her 'fur babies' Cooper and Watson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Veryl Weinholzer; her daughter, Cindy Smilden; great-granddaughter, Emerson Moengen and great-grandson, Noah Smilden.
Pat's family will be holding a celebration of her life in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Goodbye, sweet Pat, may you rest with sunshine on your face, the convertible top down and knowing you are deeply loved. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com.
