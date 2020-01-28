Patricia Mae Frane, age 78, of Monticello passed away on January 2, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Patricia was born June 13, 1941 in Minneapolis. She graduated from North High School in 1959 and soon after met and married Dennis Frane. Together, they traveled and raised their family for 22 years while Dennis served in the U.S. Army. They returned to Minnesota in 1980 and settled in Monticello. They were divorced in 1993. Patty worked for Prudential for 25 years until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and watching sports. Above all else, Patricia loved her family and spending time with them made her so very happy. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, six sisters and her much loved daughter, Shari. She is survived by children Scott (Cindy) Frane of Zimmerman, Shelly (Brian) Radke of Princeton and Stephanie (Angel) Colon of Land O Lakes, FL; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends. A funeral service will be held February 1st at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monticello with Pastor Amy Chalupnik officiating. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. with lunch served afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.
Patricia Mae Frane
