Patricia Joy Antony (Quall)

Pat died on August 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, in Monticello, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Martha Quall of Mindoro, WI; and her younger brother, Milan. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 56 years, Douglas.
She is also survived by her children, Matthew (Jenise) Antony of Big Lake, MN, Todd Antony of Onalaska, WI, Stacy Foerster (significant other David Kanthak and his daughter Jayden) of Maple Grove, MN, Brendan (Emily) Antony of Shakopee, MN, and Ryan (Angela) Antony of Rogers, MN; and her grandchildren Casie (Dwight) Monson, Tyler Antony, Sydney (Andrew) LaVallee, Landon Foerster, Cole Foerster, Brady Antony, Logan Antony, James Antony, Leo Antony; and great-grandchild, Otto Monson. Pat is also survived by her sister, Shirley (Paul) Block of La Crosse, WI; and many other special family members and friends.
Pat was born in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Mindoro High School and obtained her Secondary Education Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She taught at the Wisconsin School for Girls at Oregon, WI in the 1960's. Pat devoted her life to supporting her husband and raising her five children. She loved baking cakes for special occasions, quilting, bowling, and playing Pickleball. She enjoyed reading and meeting with her book club friends.
Per Pat's request, there are no services planned. There will be a private inurnment. Memorials, if so desired, may be made in Pat's name to the Monticello Senior Center.
Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, MN. 763-295-2918. (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com)
