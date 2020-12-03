Patricia Adeline Seitz

Patricia A. Seitz, age 78, a resident of The Glenn Hopkins, formerly of Plymouth and Monticello, died peacefully at her residence on November 28, 2020 surrounded by her children when her struggle with dementia was cut short by a stroke. Pat was born on March 10, 1942 on a farm near Meier Grove, Minnesota to Edmund and Selma (Eibensteiner) Stalboerger. She attended St. Francis high school in Little Falls and received a post-secondary certificate in medical records at St. Francis Nursing School in Breckinridge. Pat was united in marriage to Dennis Seitz in 1963. Their life together took them from Roseville to Wausau, WI, to Fargo, ND before finally settling in Monticello in 1976 when they bought the Our Own Hardware store there. Both she and Denny were active members of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. She continued working in medical records at the Monticello Clinic, Monticello Hospital and finally North Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2010. Denny passed from a brain tumor in 1998, and in 1999 she moved to Plymouth to be closer to her work and her children. She joined Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Medina where she served on the liturgical committee, as a greeter, a befriender, and as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. Pat loved her Catholic Faith¸ her large family, and her many friends. She especially enjoyed travel, the Minnesota Orchestra, reading, volunteering, and keeping her house clean and tidy. If you asked her what she was doing at any given time she would usually say, “I should be cleaning but I am reading instead.” She was the type of person who left an impression on everyone she met, extending grace to all. She was genuinely interested in what each person had to say, remembered details, and asked about it the next time she saw them. She leaves an extraordinary legacy in her children and grandchildren through the wisdom she imparted to us and the profoundly generous life she lived in service to others. She was kind, gentle, loving, compassionate, empathetic, grounded, insightful, and always had just the right advice. She was preceded in death by husband, Dennis; parents, Edmund and Selma Stalboerger; brother, David Stalboerger; son-in-law Dean Lumbar, and grandson Phillip Lumbar. She is survived by sons Stephen (Sandra) Seitz of Minneapolis, Michael Seitz of Columbus, OH, David (Tatum) Seitz of Vancouver, WA, and daughter Ann Lumbar (Tom) Bendson of Minnetonka; grandchildren Marta, Andrew, Greta, Anna, Alex, Claudia, Blaine, Emery, Anson Seitz, Peter Lumbar, and Jack Bendson; brother Stanley (Evie) Stalboerger of Elrosa; sisters Irene (Robert) Braun of Melrose, Marilyn Schoenberg of Greenwald, Sharon (Daniel) Hemiadan of Plymouth, Ramona Stalboerger of Sauk Centre, Barbara (John) Barten of Delano, and Roxane (Gene) Kampsen of Belgrade; sisters-in-law Agnes Macal of Battle Lake, Bertha Murphy of Carrington, ND, Marilyn Seitz of Fargo, ND, Mary Ellen Frey of Jamestown, ND, Virginia Prendergast of Fargo, ND; brother-in-law Robert (Angie) Seitz of Jamestown, ND, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Glenn Hopkins. The compassion, concern, kindness and love they showed in caring for our mother during her time there was an inspiration to us and a true reflection of Christ’s love. Mass of the Resurrection was held at Holy Name of Jesus on December 2, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
