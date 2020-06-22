Patrice Marie Smith passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Patrice was born on December 5, 1950, the daughter of Roger and Darlene Nordin. She is survived by her husband George; daughters Kirsten and Heidi; sisters Bonnie, Sandy, and Wendy as well as her granddaughters Emily and Grace. Patrice was able to celebrate her and George’s 49th anniversary before her passing, their love never broken. She was surrounded by the unconditional love of her family in the serenity of her home at her time of passing. The morning sun rose up and the birds sang in the trees as the gentle arms of her savior led her to a place of eternal peace and happiness. Patrice was a strong woman who loved her family unconditionally. She shared her beauty within her love of nature as she could make any flower bloom. Patrice had the special gift of spreading joy to everyone around her. Now, in heaven, she shines her joy and love down on all of us through the sun’s light peeking over the clouds.
