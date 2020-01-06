Orin Peikert, age 75, of Monticell passed away on January 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents, Emil and Dorothy Peikert; brother, George Peikert; grandson, Daniel DeMarais; nephew, Scott Peikert. Orin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine; children, Kari (Dan Higgins) DeMarais, Eric (Stacy) Peikert and Kelly (Eric) Coleman; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Wallace Peikert; other family and friends. Funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Orin was owner/operator of Peikert Sanitation from 1972 to 1987. From 1987 to 2006 he was owner operator of Peikert Trucking. Orin enjoyed motorcycling, tractor pulls, car races, cutting and splitting wood and doing stained glass art. He had the gift of gab and always had a joke to tell. His faith was evident to all, he loved the Lord. His favorite minister was John Hagee and he watched his program religiously. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His family and pets were very important to him. He will be very missed and we take comfort in knowing that his suffering is over and he is riding on heavens highway with his grandson Dan. Peterson-Grimsmo 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
Orin L. Peikert
