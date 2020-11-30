Oliver Knutson, 93, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. Oliver was born in Becker, MN on June 13, 1927 to Carl and Mabel Knutson. Oliver graduated from Becker High School in 1945 and took over the family farm. In 1952, he married Betty Kastendick and together they raised 5 children. In addition to farming, Oliver drove school bus for over 15 years and worked as a custodian for the Becker School District. Oliver was also one of the first board members for the Big Lake-Monticello Hospital where he served on the Board for 15 years. Oliver was a man of faith and served in many capacities at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker. In their free time, Oliver and Betty enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending time with their family and friends. Oliver will be remembered as a kind and generous man that was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Oliver will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years Betty; children Audrey (Rollie), Alan, Karen (Bruce), Cheryl (Nick) and Sandy (Dan); grandchildren Nathan (Kendra), Rachel (Mark), Steven, Adam, Jackie (Kevin), Andrew (Lori), Amy (Dan), and Meagan (Matt); 10 great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Oliver is preceded in death by parents Carl and Mabel, and sister Gladys. A service of remembrance will be held in spring 2021.
