Olive Ann Schroeder, age 89, passed away May 27, 2022, at her apartment in St. Michael, MN.
Born November 20, 1932, to Oliver and Mabel (Rice) Kjellberg in Hallock, MN, Olive was the second oldest of seven children. Her childhood and schooling were spent in the area of Goodrich, MN, but she finished high school at Morris, MN in the nursing program. At her 22nd birthday party, she met her husband of 36 years, Richard Schroeder. Soon after marrying, they moved to California and had two sons. They spent some years in Oregon before deciding to move back to Minnesota for family. They lived first in Maple Grove, then, Monticello on Cedar Lake. During most of her adult life, she went by her middle name, Ann. It wasn't until late into her retirement that she preferred her childhood name, Olive.
Olive Ann worked with her husband in their own business before beginning a career in real estate. She enjoyed being a realtor for many years until she retired. After retirement, she enjoyed buying and selling items on eBay, researching real estate online, and learning about U.S. history all while listening to Fox News in the background. Nothing frustrated her more than if her computer didn't work! Visits with her always consisted of current events, politics, friends and family updates as well as food discussions. She was considered a "foodie" as she was a very good cook and enjoyed trying or creating new recipes.
Olive Ann is survived by her sons Paul of Pequot Lakes, MN and Glenn (Colleen) of Parker, CO; grandchildren Chelsey (Daniel) Hancock of Big Lake, MN, Haylee (Tyler) Doperalski of Big Lake, MN and Nicholas Schroeder of Parker, CO; as well as great grandchildren Lucas, Abram and Emilia Hancock and Noah and William Doperalski; her brother Dwight Kjellberg and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father Oliver Kjellberg; her mother and stepfather Mabel and Oliver Byklum; brothers Gerald, James, Jack Kjellberg; sisters Patricia Kjellberg and Janice Iverson.
We invite you to join us for a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 28 starting at 2pm with a service at 3pm. We'd love to have people share their memories at the service being held at her granddaughter Chelsey's house: 24632 165th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. This was one of Olive Ann's favorite places to go because it's where she spent time with her family.
