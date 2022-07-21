Olive "Ann" Schroeder

Olive Ann Schroeder, age 89, passed away May 27, 2022, at her apartment in St. Michael, MN.

Born November 20, 1932, to Oliver and Mabel (Rice) Kjellberg in Hallock, MN, Olive was the second oldest of seven children. Her childhood and schooling were spent in the area of Goodrich, MN, but she finished high school at Morris, MN in the nursing program. At her 22nd birthday party, she met her husband of 36 years, Richard Schroeder. Soon after marrying, they moved to California and had two sons. They spent some years in Oregon before deciding to move back to Minnesota for family. They lived first in Maple Grove, then, Monticello on Cedar Lake. During most of her adult life, she went by her middle name, Ann. It wasn't until late into her retirement that she preferred her childhood name, Olive.

