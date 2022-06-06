Norma Jean Moody, who passed away peacefully, was born in Clearwater, MN to Clinton "Buster" and Bernice Clayton on the family farm.
Norma Jean married Irving Moody on October 2, 1982 and continued to reside in rural Clearwater. Norma Jean worked for a number of banks, retiring from Wells Fargo after 26 years.
In her spare time, she was an avid singer, quilter, baker, and sewer. Norma volunteered with the Fun Singers, sang for a number of funeral services, made beautiful quilts, embroidered gifts, and handmade gifts for those she loved.
Norma Jean was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; husband, Irving; stepson, Jim; brothers, Edward and Ernest and sister-in-law, Joyce.
Norma Jean is survived by her grandchildren, Robert, Rebecca (Dustin), and Tahlia (Travis); sister, Sandy (Lyle) and brother, Jesse; four great grandchildren, Terrence, Tj, Kevin, and Ethan; nephews, Steve, Eugene, Edward and niece, Robin.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11 AM at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home, 250 E. Broadway in Monticello, MN. Visitation will be one hour before the service at 10 AM with a luncheon to follow at 12 PM at the Monticello VFW Post 8731. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arlington Place and St. Croix Hospice for the care, compassion, and kindness they gave to Norma Jean.
