Nina I. Moore

Nina Moore, of Big Lake, age 86, passed away on December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; son, Mark Peterson and step-son Ronald Moore. Survived by daughter, Laurie Peterson; daughter-in-law, Denise Rogers; grandchildren, Jenny Peterson, Kelly Stone; step-children, Richard (Joy) Moore and Marsha Nelson; six step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Big Lake, MN. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.