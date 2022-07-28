Nicole Lee Peterson

Nicole Lee (Faber) Peterson, age 42, of Birmingham, Alabama and formerly of Monticello, Minnesota, died unexpectedly in Birmingham on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Nicole was born (along with her fraternal twin sister, Jennifer) to Sharon Faber and Bruce Christian on March 22, 1980, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Her entire childhood was spent in Monticello, from attending Pumpkin Patch preschool to Monticello High School, where she graduated in the top ten of the Class of 1998. She and Jennifer, known as "the Faber twins," were nearly inseparable as they grew up, attended school, and participated in numerous extracurricular activities together.

