Our beloved Nicholas Reed Galindo was born October 8th, 2000 and unexpectedly passed away July 5, 2020 after what we believe to have been complications of undiagnosed Mono. Nicholas grew up in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School in 2019. He was a ray of light with a beaming smile. Life of the party, kind, funny, smart and had a beautiful soul. Because he was unique, he caused his parents many sleepless nights, worries but he also gave us so much more in return with so many laughs and sweet moments. We will cherish all the memories we have of our sweet boy over the last 19 years and be grateful to God that we had him for the time we did. He came into this world surrounded by a huge, loving family and he left this world to be with our Heavenly Father the same way. There is no doubt this boy was loved beyond measure by all those who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Oscar and Amanda Galindo; Sisters, Breanna and Gabi Galindo; his furry pug brothers, Ramsley and Kobe(Nick’s personal lifeguard); his grandparents, Eduardo(Tito/Abuelito) and Patti Galindo, Kurt and Roxanne Marks; his Aunts and Uncles, Ana and Jasmin Dimac, Ingrid and Brent Wuollet, Luisa and Jaime Palencia, Rachel and Matt Riebe; his cousins, Diego(Alex) Solis, Cathyna Freudenrich, Andrea (Juan) Palencia, Andres Palencia, Jose Jaime Palencia, Christian Wuollet, Isaac Dimac and Cameron Wuollet, Aiyden Zinnel. He is also survived by so many more extended family great aunts, uncles and cousins around Minnesota, United States, Guatemala and Honduras, and many loving and loyal friends. Nicholas Reed Galindo was a shooting star Arrangements Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
