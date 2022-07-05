Nancy Jamison of Big Lake, Minnesota passed away on June 27, 2022 with family by her side. She will be remembered for her generosity and compassion.
Nancy was delivered by her father in the backseat of a taxicab in the hospital parking lot on April 19, 1943. Born Nancy Marie Turnbull to John and Corrinne, she was the second of nine children.
She graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1961. After high school, she auditioned for a band, where she met her first husband Gary Meyer, they had five daughters during their 10-year marriage and moved to Big Lake in 1972. In 1974, she married her second husband, Alan Poach resident of Big Lake. In 1980, the family welcomed baby brother via adoption.
Nancy became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 1978 and joined Big Lake Ambulance as a volunteer. After becoming the Ambulance Administrator, she helped to transform the volunteer service to a skilled team of EMT's and EMT-I's providing lifesaving medical and trauma care to Big Lake and the surrounding communities. She was always willing to help anyone she could, opening her home to many of her single friends and their children. In 1980, her home became an emergency temporary foster care home. She also volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church's Meals on Wheels program, pancake breakfast, and white elephant sales.
She and the family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1985, where Nancy married the love of her life Paul Jamison in 1986. She worked in medical staffing and opened her own dental staffing agency in 2002. Nancy volunteered her time to The Phoenix Foundation for Homeless Children, providing medical care to homeless and battered women's shelters. She and her family also volunteered on the holidays to provide food, clothing, and gifts to those who were homeless in Phoenix. Nancy and Paul returned to Big Lake, Minnesota in 2013 to enjoy retirement with their family and friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents John and Corrinne Turnbull, her brother Jack, sister Marianne and her second husband Al Poach.
She is survived by her husband Paul; siblings Kathy Grundhoefer (Duane), Robert Turnbull (Becky), Kenneth Turnbull (Denise), Christopher Turnbull (Nancy), Elizabeth Schendel (Kevin), Laurel Raygor and many nieces and Nephews; her children Becca Grittner (Mike), Sue Gawlitta (Mark), Barbara Nevenhoven, Mary Meyer (Michael), Kathleen Riebert (Mark), Jeremy Jamison (Britney); 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Nancy held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Mary of The Visitation Church.
Service can be viewed online by visiting the Church YouTube Channel. In lieu of flowers, please make donation in her name to The Outreach Program at Mary of the Visitation Church.
The family wants to thank the medical providers and Hospice staff at Monticello Hospital for your loving care and kindness during her stay.
