Mitchell "Mitch" William Miller

Mitch, age 66 of Monticello, formerly of Chillicothe, IL, passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1955 in Peoria, IL.

Preceded in death by parents William and Mary (Rose) Miller, brother Monty Miller, and daughter Melissa Van Bruwaene.

Mitch is survived by his partner of 14 years, Lynne Knack; siblings Marty (Cindy) Miller and Laurie (Bill) Miller; Lynne's children Jessica and Kurt (Jackie); grandchildren Emily, Madison, Alivia, Simon, and Gavin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mitch was a 45-year member of Steamfitters Local #353 in Peoria, IL. He loved riding motorcycles and was a big Harley Davidson fan. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Mitch enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.