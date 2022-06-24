Mitchell "Mitch" William Miller

Mitch, age 66 of Monticello, formerly of Chillicothe, IL, passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1955 in Peoria, IL.
Preceded in death by parents William and Mary (Rose) Miller, brother Monty Miller, and daughter Melissa Van Bruwaene.
Mitch is survived by his partner of 14 years, Lynne Knack; siblings Marty (Cindy) Miller and Laurie (Bill) Miller; Lynne's children Jessica and Kurt (Jackie); grandchildren Emily, Madison, Alivia, Simon, and Gavin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mitch was a 45-year member of Steamfitters Local #353 in Peoria, IL. He loved riding motorcycles and was a big Harley Davidson fan. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Mitch enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future.
