Mitchell Lee Driver

Mitchell passed away at his residence on Jan. 25, 2022.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers Kenneth Lindquist, Sr. and Lloyd Lindenfelser; grandmother Jean Driver Dalbec; great-grandmother Ruth Driver; great-grandfather Lloyd Nelson; and great-aunt Gladys Lachermeier.
He is survived by his parents Teresa Lindquist and Jeremy (Michelle) Driver; stepdad Joe Lindenfelser; sisters Jossalyn Belle Lindenfelser and Tessa Lindenfelser; grandparents Janet Lindquist, Jane Lindenfelser, and Ray (Patty) Kukowski; great-grandmother Rozella Nelson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; uncle Phil Kukowski; and special aunts Julie and Joni Lindenfelser.
Mitch was a unique individual. He was caring, bright, and authentic. From an early age, he was considered wise beyond his years. He had a very determined and driven personality and did things "his way." He was a sarcastic jokester and loved his family and friends. His giving personality led him into a career serving vulnerable and disabled adults with whom he had a special relationship. He always rooted for the underdog. He loved reading about history and became a self-taught photographer. He was a proud gun owner and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He used his photography skills on his many world travels, especially to Iceland, where he had been several times.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-5PM with a time of sharing at 4PM on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
If Mitch ever won the lottery, he always wanted to start a morbidly obese cat sanctuary. Memorials preferred to the family. Please check on your loved ones if you suspect they're struggling with mental health issues.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.